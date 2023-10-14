Aspen Investment Management Inc Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $539.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.87. The firm has a market cap of $499.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

