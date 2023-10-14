Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Assertio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Assertio has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $137,517.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assertio news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 127,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $386,934.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $137,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,810 shares of company stock worth $1,111,332. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assertio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

