Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 1.3 %

AC stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.03 million, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 122.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

View Our Latest Report on AC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.