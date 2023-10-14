ATB Capital Lowers InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$4.25

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IPO stock opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The firm has a market cap of C$244.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.63. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.28 and a 1-year high of C$3.74.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.10 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.434635 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

