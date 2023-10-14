Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Atlanticus Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.74. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $290.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $52,410.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $82,555.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

