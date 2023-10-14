AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,684 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

