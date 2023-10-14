Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

ADSK stock opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

