Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $9.17

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $9.17 or 0.00034098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $85.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,039,347 coins and its circulating supply is 354,663,167 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.