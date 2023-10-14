AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $26,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

AVB opened at $176.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

