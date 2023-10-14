AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) versus Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Critical Contrast

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Martello Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -16.71% -18.50% -10.34% Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AvePoint and Martello Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33 Martello Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

AvePoint presently has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.17%. Given AvePoint’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Martello Technologies Group.

This table compares AvePoint and Martello Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $250.79 million 5.36 -$38.69 million ($0.23) -31.52 Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($1.73) -0.01

Martello Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martello Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvePoint beats Martello Technologies Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. develops digital experience monitoring solutions in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Modern Workplace Optimization and Mitel. Its products portfolio includes proactive Microsoft 365 monitoring, Microsoft teams call quality analytics, Microsoft active network path analysis, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams advanced troubleshooting, Microsoft 365 ITSM incident workflows, Microsoft Teams performance, Microsoft Teams monitoring, and Microsoft Teams outage and down; and Vantage DX, a performance monitoring solution. The company also provides subscription and perpetual software licenses, hardware, maintenance and support, and training and professional services. Martello Technologies Group Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

