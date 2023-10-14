Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avient to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

