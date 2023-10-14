Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avient to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

