B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,656 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

