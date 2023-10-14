B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 63,860 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RA opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,272.73%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

