B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 183 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $129.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

