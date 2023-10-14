B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE opened at $178.21 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on WIRE. DA Davidson cut their price target on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

