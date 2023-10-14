B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of WIRE opened at $178.21 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28.
Encore Wire Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on WIRE. DA Davidson cut their price target on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Encore Wire
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Encore Wire
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.