B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 44,930 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after buying an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

