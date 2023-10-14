B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.83.

NYSE BLK opened at $627.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $674.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $547.59 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

