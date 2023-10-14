Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $22.26 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 156,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,157 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.