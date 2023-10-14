Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 42,070 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,189,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lufax by 6,974.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 1,634,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lufax by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 529,594 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 336,739 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE:LU opened at $1.06 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LU shares. CLSA dropped their price target on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.72.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

