Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 8,957 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

