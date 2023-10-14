Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.73% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $652.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

