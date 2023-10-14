Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $25.98 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,896 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.22% of Twist Bioscience worth $25,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 190.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 122,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 80,270 shares in the last quarter.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

