Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.98% of Trupanion worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Get Our Latest Report on TRUP

Trupanion Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.