Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Newmont by 238.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Newmont Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE NEM opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

