Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $1.39 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,176,000 after buying an additional 2,425,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 4,560.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,380 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $37.85 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.32%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

