Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of CarMax worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

