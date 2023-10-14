Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 220,900 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220,900 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS opened at $1.38 on Friday. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 387.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

