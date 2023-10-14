Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 47,062 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,062 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.37% of Materialise worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Materialise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

