Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.86.

ResMed Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE RMD opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average of $198.26. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

