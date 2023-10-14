Banco Bradesco S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Natixis bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

