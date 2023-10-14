Bank of America Begins Coverage on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC raised their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.15.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLOB

Globant Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE GLOB opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day moving average is $176.89.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.