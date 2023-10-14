Bank of America Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $44.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comerica from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CMA stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

