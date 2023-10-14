Bank of America Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $34.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.92.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

SNV stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 231,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,264. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 146,236 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

