Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BOH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,912,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $13,581,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 386.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 367,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 292,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

