Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

