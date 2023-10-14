Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,505.3% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 54,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 224,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 244,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

