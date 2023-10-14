Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $53.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

