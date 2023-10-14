Barclays Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $96.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

