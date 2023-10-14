Barclays Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $53.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,693,000 after purchasing an additional 663,882 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 288,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

