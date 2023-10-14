Barclays Initiates Coverage on Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

TBABF stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; automotive noise damping; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

