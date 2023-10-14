Barclays Initiates Coverage on Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance
TBABF stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trelleborg AB (publ)
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.