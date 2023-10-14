Barclays Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $15.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

James River Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $540.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. James River Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in James River Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 227,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of James River Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

