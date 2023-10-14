Barrett & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

