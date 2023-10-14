Barrett & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average is $182.70.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

