BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.53.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3052495 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 153.57%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
