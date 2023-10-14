BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.53.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$51.66 on Tuesday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$49.57 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3052495 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.967 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 153.57%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.