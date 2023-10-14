Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.4 %

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 84.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.