Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $172.40 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $172.40 million and $3.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.94 or 0.05768201 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,422,897 coins and its circulating supply is 5,659,002,904 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

