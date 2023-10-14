Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.67.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.