Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

