Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $153.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Shares of EA opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

