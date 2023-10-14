Berenberg Bank Lowers Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target to GBX 5,000

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,600 ($68.54) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($95.47) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Croda International Stock Down 1.0 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. Croda International has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

