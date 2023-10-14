Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.92.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,889 shares of company stock worth $2,522,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,744.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.